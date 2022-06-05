May 5, 2022 -- The stress and anxiety of living with substantial student debt is nothing new. As many as 43 million Americans face the dual challenges of trying to prosper and repay federal college loans at the same time.

A new study could add another worry: For the first time, researchers have linked unpaid student debt to a greater risk for cardiovascular disease in midlife.

Reactions from people with student debt amounted to “great, another thing to worry about.”

"What else can we pile on the shoulders of debtors?" asked Karen Lee, a Massachusetts woman who moderates the ForgiveStudentLoanDebt.com group on Facebook.

Case in point would be Pam Putnam-Colasanti, a 63-year-old woman who received her master's degree in 2009 from Brightwood College in Fort Lauderdale. She commented in the Facebook group that she has cardiovascular disease and "crippling debt for the last 18 years."

The big picture here is not much brighter.

"Our findings reveal some hidden costs -- health costs, in this case -- of failing to act on the nation's student loan debt crisis," says researcher Adam Lippert, PhD, from the University of Colorado.

Moving people toward a future of cardiovascular illness "is hardly sound fiscal policy," Lippert says.