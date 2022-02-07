Lower Incomes May Mean Lower Survival After Heart Attack

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you're poor and have a severe type of heart attack, the chance you'll live through it is significantly lower than that of someone with more money, new research shows.

The finding underscores the need to close a divide in health care that hits low-income people hard, said lead researcher Dr. Abdul Mannan Khan Minhas, a hospitalist at the Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service in Mississippi.

"A lot of work is being done in this area, but obviously, as has been shown in multiple studies, a lot more needs to be done," he said.

The type of heart attack his team studied is an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, also known as STEMI.

STEMI, which mainly affects the heart's lower chambers, can be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

For the study, the researchers analyzed a database of U.S. adults who were diagnosed with STEMI between 2016 and 2018, dividing patients by ZIP code to gauge household income. They also created models that helped to compare patient outcomes.