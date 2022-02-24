June 17, 2022 -- On a day like any other this past February, Ethan Bradshaw, 30, a state trooper from North Carolina, was working out at the gym with two trooper friends when he suddenly began having chest pain and numbness in his arm.

Thinking he had overexerted himself -- he routinely trains with professional fighters -- Bradshaw, who is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor and is expecting his first child with his wife, Mickaela, next month, told his friends he wasn’t feeling well.

“I definitely felt tired and my chest started to hurt,” he says. “I didn’t know if I hit my chest during that training session. I usually leave that session pretty sore -- we kick, punch, and roll around on the ground.”

He then decided to drive home and rest before his next shift began that afternoon.

When he got home, the pain intensified and he began vomiting. Realizing something was very wrong, he called two fellow state troopers who also work as paramedics. Both urged him to get to the emergency room -- fast.