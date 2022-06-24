June 29, 2022 – A new study in people with heart disease shows that Nordic walking – think cross-country skiing without the skis – improved their mental and physical health more than other types of workouts.

The researchers used a 6-minute walk test to measure 130 study participants' "functional capacity," which looks at how much effort a person can put into physical activity.

Those doing Nordic walking – brisk walking aided by walking poles – had higher scores on the test than those doing high-intensity interval training and moderate- to vigorous-intensity continuous training, reported Tasuku Terada, PhD, of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues.

Over the course of 26 weeks, the average changes in 6-minute walk test distance went from about 55 to 60 meters for moderate- to high-intensity activity to over 94 meters with Nordic walking, the researchers found.

The findings were published online on June 14 in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

"If someone is looking for an alternative type of exercise, I think Nordic walking can easily be adapted for people who need Nordic walking poles, and it changes Nordic walking into a whole-body exercise," says Terada. "In addition to using your legs to walk, Nordic walking also adds exercise for your upper body as well. You use your arms to move forward, and that can lead to greater energy expenditure."