Nov. 28, 2022 – Simply limiting shakes of salt at the table may help lower the risk of heart disease, new research suggests.

Using less added salt appeared to have the biggest effect on two common kinds of heart disease: heart failure and ischemic heart disease, also known as hardening of the arteries, which slows blood flow to the heart. But the research found that putting such limits on salt did not affect the risk of having a stroke.

The new research, from the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans, was published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

"Overall, we found that people who don't shake on a little additional salt to their foods very often had a much lower risk of heart disease events, regardless of lifestyle factors and pre-existing disease," says co-author Lu Qi, MD, PhD, a professor at Tulane.

You Don't Have to Eliminate It Altogether

That's good news, because it suggests that just adding less salt to food – not removing it entirely – can make a difference without too big a sacrifice, Qi said in a statement.