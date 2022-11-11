Black Patients Fare Worse Than White Patients After Angioplasty, Stents

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black adults who undergo a common procedure to open up clogged arteries are readmitted to the hospital more often than their white peers. They're also more likely to die in the years after treatment, a new study finds.



Researchers looked at how patients fared following balloon angioplasty and coronary stenting -- "one of the most common cardiovascular procedures performed in the U.S.," said study co-author Dr. Devraj Sukul.

"We found significant differences in post-discharge outcomes such as readmission and long-term mortality," said Sukul, an interventional cardiologist at the University of Michigan.

The minimally invasive treatment is routinely offered to adults diagnosed with a narrowing of the coronary arteries. Doctors use a balloon to stretch open the artery, and often insert a short, wire mesh tube (stent) to keep the artery open.

Researchers analyzed data on 29,000 men and women in Michigan over age 65. They found that during the first 90 days post-procedure, Black patients were 62% more likely to be readmitted to a hospital. And over roughly four years, Black patients were 45% more likely to die than white patients.