Dec. 13, 2022 -- Extremely hot and extremely cold days are tied to an increase in the risk of death from heart disease, a new study suggests.

People with heart failure were most at risk when temperatures were extremely hot or cold.

Climate change, which is linked to substantial swings in extreme hot and cold temperatures, is likely a key culprit, according to lead study author Barrak Alahmad, MD, PhD, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

"Investigating the burden of extreme temperatures from now on will enable us to further understand what climate change might hold for cardiovascular risks," he says. "In this rapidly changing climate and unprecedented pace of warming, it is not the time to be asleep at the wheel."

No specific temperatures are considered extreme, Alahmad notes. "Heat and cold are context-specific and location-specific." For example, a 104 F day in Kuwait is a typical summer day, whereas a 104 F day in London resulted in "widespread, incalculable damage."