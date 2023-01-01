Jan. 20, 2023 -- Channing Muller was 26 years old when she had her first attack. A vegetarian for a decade and a recreational runner, this shocked both her and her doctors.

“The first one happened the morning after I did a bar crawl,” Muller, now 37, says. “I took one step out of bed and my heart was racing, I was tingly all across my body and lost all the color in my face.”

She tried to curl up into fetal position and attempted to get back in bed, but her heart rate wouldn't slow down.

“I could breathe but I couldn't regulate my breath,” she recalls.

After calling her roommate for help, the two rushed to Georgetown Hospital in Washington, D.C., five blocks from her apartment.

“They immediately connected me to an EKG machine and gave me aspirin,” says Muller, who now runs her own marketing firm in Chattanooga, TN. “By the time my heart rate slowed down, I learned my heart was doing over 200 beats a minute during my 45-minute heart attack.”