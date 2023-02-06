Heart Attack Deaths Fell for Americans Over Past 20 Years

THURSDAY, Feb. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The United States saw a significant decline in the overall rate of heart attack-related deaths over the past 20 years, and the gap in the rate of heart attack deaths between white people and Black people narrowed by nearly half.

“It’s good news,” said study lead author Dr. Muchi Ditah Chobufo, a cardiology fellow at West Virginia University's School of Medicine.

"People should know that even if we’re not there yet, we’re making progress in the right direction. I think the reasons are multifactorial, spanning all the way from health-promoting and prevention activities through treatment during and after a heart attack,” he said in a news release from the American College of Cardiology.



For the study, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1999 to 2020.

Age-adjusted rates of heart attack fell by an average of over 4% per year across all racial groups over the two decades.