Older Black Men Face Higher Risk of Death After Surgery

THURSDAY, March 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Older Black men are more likely than others to die after surgery, according to a new study.

Black men have a higher chance of dying within 30 days of surgery compared to Black women and white adults, and their odds of death after elective procedures is 50% higher when compared to white men, researchers found.

This may be because of the “especially high cumulative amounts of stress" that Black men face contributing to declines in their physical health, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles said.

“While a fair bit is known about such inequities, we find in our analyses that it's specifically Black men who are dying more, and they are dying more after elective surgeries, not urgent and emergent surgeries,” said study lead Dr. Dan Ly. He's an assistant professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.

It's possible that Black men may suffer from poorer pre-op treatment of chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, Ly said. Other possibilities to explain the findings include "delays of care due to structural racism and physician bias, and worse stress and its associated physical burden on Black men in the United States,” Ly said in a UCLA Health Sciences news release.