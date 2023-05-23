Less Invasive Procedure for 'Leaky' Heart Valves Proves Successful

WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When one of the heart’s valves springs a big leak, that can spell big trouble.

The good news: The condition, known as degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR), is treatable using a minimally invasive intervention known as TEER (transcatheter edge-to-edge repair), a procedure that involves the insertion of a small clip to enable proper valve closure and blood flow.

The better news? A new real-world analysis is the first to definitively conclude that the vast majority of patients who undergo the procedure do well afterwards.

That should reassure the more than 2 million Americans who have been diagnosed with DMR.

“Treatment was successful in nearly 9 out of every 10 patients in whom TEER was used to repair their mitral valve,” study lead author Dr. Raj Makkar said in a statement.

“These strong safety and efficacy outcomes were validated, despite the advanced age and significant co-morbidities [other health complications] of these patients,” added Makkar, vice president of cardiovascular innovation and intervention at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.