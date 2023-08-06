Experts Warn of Heart Dangers From Smoke of Canadian Wildfires

THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As a huge plume of smoke from over 400 Canadian wildfires swept south and turned New York City into a landscape that resembled Mars more than Earth, heart experts warned that air pollution can damage your heart as much as it damages your lungs.

It’s obvious that wildfires can affect breathing and respiratory health, but exposure to this smoke can also cause or worsen heart problems, the American Heart Association said in an alert issued Wednesday.

“Most people think of breathing problems and respiratory health dangers from wildfire smoke, but it’s important to recognize the impact on cardiovascular health, as well,” said Dr. Comilla Sasson, vice president for science and innovation at the American Heart Association and a practicing emergency medicine physician. “Wildfire smoke contains a lot of pollutants, including fine, microscopic particles linked to cardiovascular risk."

Sasson recommended that people in areas where the smoke is thick or starting to build check the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s zip code-level tracking map of current air quality at airnow.gov. You should also stay informed about any special alerts sent by the local health department, she suggested.