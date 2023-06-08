New Approach to Transplants Could Boost Supply of Donor Hearts

THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new transplant method that "reanimates" donor hearts appears safe and effective, a new clinical trial has found — in an advance that could substantially expand the supply of donor hearts available in the United States.

The trial tested an approach that allows doctors to transplant hearts from donors who have succumbed to "circulatory death" — meaning the heart has stopped beating. Traditionally, heart transplants could only be done with a heart from a donor on life support who has been declared brain dead. That means all brain functions have ceased, but the heart and other organs are being maintained by machines.

But thanks to a new "heart-in-a-box" device, doctors can now take a donor heart that has stopped beating and essentially revive it, and test its function to determine if it's suitable for transplant.

In the new trial, conducted at 15 U.S. transplant centers, doctors found that the approach was on par with traditional heart transplants.