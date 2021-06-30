When it comes to your heart, it’s very easy to be lulled into a false sense of security. You may assume that heart disease is only something that happens to older people, or that you’d have symptoms if you did have it. If you have a strong family history of it, you may shrug and figure you can’t do anything about it. But before you reach for that burger and cheese fries, hear this: Cardiovascular disease kills more Americans each year than any other condition. But you can lower your risk and boost your heart smarts by separating fact from fiction. Here’s the straight talk on some common myths.

Myth No. 1: If I had high blood pressure or cholesterol, or other risk factors for heart disease, I'd know it. Actually, no. Of the 75 million Americans who have high blood pressure, almost 15% -- about 11 million -- don’t know their blood pressure is too high. This means they aren’t getting treatment to control it. “Oftentimes, people with high blood pressure or high cholesterol are completely asymptomatic,” explains Nicholas Ruthmann, MD, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “Genetics also plays a strong role in both, so you could still silently be at elevated risk even if you’re active and not overweight.” The best way to truly know if you have high blood pressure or high cholesterol is to get an annual physical, Ruthmann stresses. This way, your doctor can check your blood pressure and run a blood test to check your cholesterol.