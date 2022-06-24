July 29, 2022 – Odds are this story is all about you. How do I know?

First, a little motivational reality: Nearly two out of five American adults – 96 million of us – have prediabetes, according to the latest U.S. government estimate.

As the name implies, prediabetes is a kind of metabolic purgatory. It means you have chronically elevated blood sugar, and you’re on the road to type 2 diabetes if you don’t bring it under control.

And type 2: About 37 million Americans live with it every day. That means about 130 million people in the U.S. have problems processing glucose out of their bloodstream.

If that sounds dire, well, it is. Odds are you’re caught up in that web because so many American adults are. Fortunately, there’s a proven way to avoid the whole mess.

Exercise is the simplest, cheapest, and most accessible preventive/management medicine you can take.

The more you move, and the more often you do it, the better your body gets at controlling the flow of glucose into and out of your bloodstream.