Twins Study Shows Exercise Altering How Genes Behave

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One might expect identical twins to have the same health outcomes.

But it’s not just genetics that makes a notable difference in their weight and in how their genes behave, according to a new study. Exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.

The study could help explain exercise's key role in health.

“The findings provide a molecular mechanism for the link between physical activity and metabolic disease,” explained study co-author Michael Skinner, a biologist at Washington State University, in Pullman.

Scientists have previously found that a majority of identical twins develop different diseases as they get older, even though they have the same genes.

Epigenetics — the study of how your behaviors and environment affect the day-to-day function of genes — may explain that, Skinner said.

“Physical exercise is known to reduce the susceptibility to obesity, but now it looks like exercise through epigenetics is affecting a lot of cell types, many of them involved in metabolic disease,” he noted in a university news release.