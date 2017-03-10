Stopping Aspirin Tied to Spike in Health Risks

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- People who stop following their doctor's advice to take a daily aspirin may see their risk of heart attack and stroke quickly rise, a new study suggests.

Low-dose aspirin is a standard therapy for people at increased risk of a heart attack or stroke. But many eventually stop taking it, or at least consider quitting, said Dr. Johan Sundstrom, the lead researcher on the new study.

Sometimes it's because of side effects, such as upset stomach, according to Sundstrom, a professor at Uppsala University, in Sweden. Other times, he said, it's simple "forgetfulness."

His team wanted to find out what happened when patients quit their low-dose aspirin.

The investigators looked at medical records from more than 600,000 Swedish adults who'd been prescribed aspirin to prevent cardiovascular trouble. (In Sweden, it's given by prescription, not over-the-counter, as in the United States.)

The researchers found that patients who quit the drug were 37 percent more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke over the next three years, versus those who kept picking up their prescriptions.

The findings, Sundstrom said, underscore the importance of sticking with an aspirin regimen -- especially for people who've already had a heart attack or stroke.

In those cases, aspirin is being given for "secondary prevention" -- to lower the risk of a repeat heart attack or stroke. Studies have found aspirin to be particularly effective for those patients.

Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a spokesperson for the American Heart Association, agreed.

She also pointed out that the risks associated with quitting aspirin seem to go up quickly, and then stay elevated.

"There is evidence that once you stop aspirin, the blood's clotting tendency goes up," said Goldberg. She is medical director of the Women's Heart Program at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

That's called a "rebound effect," she said.

The message, according to Goldberg, is straightforward: "If you've been prescribed aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease," she said, "don't stop taking it without talking to your doctor first."