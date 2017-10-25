Dog’s Death Gave Her A ‘Broken Heart’

Oct. 25, 2017 -- When Joanie Simpson woke up with chest and shoulder pains one morning, she feared it was a heart attack.

And when she got to the hospital, her doctor, Abhijeet Dhoble, MD, a cardiologist at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular Institute, did, too.

But tests showed there was a different cause of her pain: a broken heart.

Joanie Simpson and her husband, Benny.

In Simpson’s case, the event wasn’t triggered by the death of her spouse -- who was at her side at the hospital -- but by the death of her beloved Yorkshire terrier, Meha.

Broken heart syndrome is known medically as takotsubo cardiomyopathy. When a patient’s heart “breaks,” the main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, weakens, leading to pain and shortness of breath. The condition is reversible and temporary but can lead to complications similar to those after a heart attack. Experts think it’s caused by a flood of hormones (such as adrenaline) produced during a stressful situation that "stuns" the heart.

Dhoble published a study in TheNew England Journal of Medicine about Simpson’s case, which happened in May 2016.

Simpson, a retired medical transcriber familiar with medical terms, says she felt "a flood of relief" when she heard she didn’t have a heart attack. "I think I remember saying, 'Thank you, Lord.' "

Her own father had died of a massive heart attack when she was just 17, so she was thinking the worst. "He wasn't there at my high school graduation," she says.

Simpson’s relief was actually misguided as broken heart syndrome can be just as deadly as a heart attack.