5 Factors Can Predict Your Heart Health

"These five risk factors carry some crossover with what we measure in blood," he says. "I wouldn't say it's 100% accurate but it's very, very close."

Looking at these five factors is nearly as accurate as adding on established blood tests to measure cholesterol and blood sugar levels , says Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, physician-in-chief at The Mount Sinai Hospital and one of the study’s researchers.

Nov. 15, 2017 -- Five simple health indicators can evaluate a healthy person's risk of heart damage from clogged arteries without drawing blood for medical tests, a new study finds. The new method may be an effective way to predict risk and possibly help patients make lifestyle changes that lower their chances of heart disease and strokes.

Comparing Two Methods

Fuster's team studied nearly 4,000 office workers in Madrid who were ages 40 to 54 and free of heart disease. They compared the five-factor score, known as the Fuster-BEWAT score, with the Ideal Cardiovascular Health Index or ICHS, a score recommended by the American Heart Association. The association set a goal of improving the cardiovascular health of Americans by 20% by 2020.

BEWAT stands for blood pressure, exercise, weight, alimentation (or diet), and tobacco. ICHS includes those five plus a blood test of blood sugar and cholesterol.

The researchers tested the men and women with ultrasound and CT scans to look for early signs of heart disease, such as plaque buildup in the arteries. They looked at the heart's arteries, the arteries to the leg, the aorta, and the two carotid arteries supplying blood to the head and neck. They examined these images to see how they compared to a person’s scores on the Fuster-BEWAT, reflecting their lifestyle and blood pressure, and the ICHS, reflecting lifestyle plus blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol results.

They found that the better the score on the ICHS or the Fuster-BEWAT, the less likely the person was to show early evidence of clogged arteries. The correlation between the two scores was good in predicting how much early heart disease was present.