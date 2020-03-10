Another Plus to Cardiac Rehab: Better Sex

THURSDAY, Dec. 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Heart patients taking part in cardiac rehabilitation could receive a spicy side effect from the program -- a boost in their sex life.

Attending cardiac rehab is associated with improved sexual function and more frequent sex, according to a new evidence review.

The program likely helps by increasing the patient's physical fitness, said lead researcher Celina Boothby, of the University of Calgary, in Canada.

"There is a relationship between sexual health and physical health. If you're more able to be physically active, you're more able to be sexually active," said Boothby, a research assistant in the department of community health sciences.

However, the researchers did not find any strong link between cardiac rehab and sexual satisfaction.

Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program designed to improve the heart health of people who've had a heart attack or heart failure, or have undergone angioplasty or heart surgery, according to the American Heart Association.

Rehab involves exercise counseling and training to improve fitness, education on heart-healthy living, and counseling to reduce stress.

For this review, Boothby and her colleagues pored through medical literature and found 14 studies that evaluated cardiac rehab's potential effect on a person's sex life.

Of six studies pertaining specifically to sexual function, three showed improvement after cardiac rehab and two showed mixed results, the researchers found. Only one showed worsened function following rehab.

Study results also showed that people tend to have sex more often after attending cardiac rehabilitation, compared with those who don't take part in the program.

Most of the research focused on men, Boothby said. But it could be expected that women would benefit similarly from cardiac rehabilitation.

"There is just a lack of research being conducted on females right now for this whole topic," Boothby said.

There are three ways heart disease can impact sexuality, the researchers explained.

For one, physical limitations -- like fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, erectile dysfunction and vaginal dryness -- are common among people recovering from a heart problem.

In addition, blood pressure drugs have been associated with sexual dysfunction in men and decreased sexual response in women.