Stress, Sadness Really Can Break Your Heart

Dec. 17, 2018 -- The loss of a spouse. The loss of a pet.

Researchers have confirmed in recent years what people long suspected: Extreme stress can literally break your heart. And as they learn more about the relatively rare condition, they are finding that it’s not only caused by the loss of a loved one. Medical treatments, job loss, and other major life stressors have been linked to the condition.

The syndrome, known medically as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, mainly affects women. While the medical literature on broken heart syndrome is sparse, more cases are coming to light, with additional information about how it happens and how long-term the risks are.

Earlier this year, Canadian researchers reported a case of broken heart syndrome in a 63-year-old woman on treatments for metastatic breast cancer.

Over a 6-year period, researchers from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston found 30 patients having cancer treatment fit the criteria for broken heart syndrome. Fortunately, none had a recurrence, but the researchers say the diagnosis should be considered in cancer patients who get chest pain.

In another report, a doctor presented case histories of two older women, one treated for chronic lung disease and the other for gastritis, who had broken heart syndrome.

When a patient’s heart “breaks,” the main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, weakens, leading to pain and shortness of breath. The condition is reversible and temporary but can lead to complications similar to those after a heart attack. Experts think it’s caused by a flood of hormones (such as adrenaline) produced during a stressful situation that stuns the heart.

That’s what happened to Joanie Simpson, 63, who had broken heart syndrome 2 years ago after the death of her beloved Yorkshire terrier, Meha.

Meha’s death was just one of many challenges Simpson had at the time. Her husband was about to retire, she recalls. The sale of some property wasn't going smoothly. Her son was dealing with worsening back problems. Her son-in-law lost his job.

Then little Meha, whom the couple had adopted when she was just a year old, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.