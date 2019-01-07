Soy's Heart Benefits Hold Steady Over Time

MONDAY, July 1, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration might soon revoke soy's longstanding claim to boost cardiovascular health.

But now comes long-term research that appears to bolster the notion that soy does indeed do a heart good.

Canadian researchers pored over the results of 46 separate trials. Their conclusion: "These data strongly support the rationale behind the original FDA heart health claim for soy," said study lead author David Jenkins, a professor of nutritional sciences and of medicine at the University of Toronto.

Co-author John Sievenpiper, also a professor of nutritional sciences at the university, stressed that the overall benefit of soy for heart health wasn't major -- just an average 5% reduction in cholesterol levels.

However, "if you put that together with other plant-based foods in a portfolio you get a much stronger effect," he said in a university news release.

The team's findings come as the FDA mulls possibly removing the right to a labeling claim that soy "may reduce the risk of heart disease," first approved by the agency in 1999.

In an announcement issued in October 2017, the agency said it was considering revoking the claim, "based on our review of the totality of publicly available scientific evidence currently available."

The FDA said that evidence "does not support our previous determination that there is significant scientific agreement among qualified experts for a health claim regarding the relationship between soy protein and reduced risk of coronary heart disease."

It's thought that the FDA will make a decision on the issue this summer.

But the Toronto researchers say their review shows a consistent and long-term cardiovascular benefit.

They looked at the same 46 trials the FDA cited in its 2017 announcement, and found reductions in LDL ("bad") cholesterol and total cholesterol among people who ate lots of soy. The benefit appeared steady across all 46 trials, they added.

That consistency is important, Sievenpiper said.

In some data reviews, "analyses with small studies produce big effects that diminish over time as sample sizes increase and results get more precise. We saw that with fish oil, for example," he said. "But in this case, nothing has changed."