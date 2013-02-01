'Race Gap' in Heart Health Has Changed Little in 20 Years

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, March 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Black Americans who live in rural areas are two to three times more likely to die from diabetes and high blood pressure compared with white rural folks, and this gap hasn't changed much over the last 20 years, new research shows.

The study spanned from 1999 through 2018, and will be published as a research letter in the March 23 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Experts not involved in the research worry that this racial divide may have increased due to restrictions that COVID-19 has placed on daily life.

"The new findings are likely related to lack of access to primary and specialty care and even hospitals in rural areas," said Dr. Sadiya Khan, an assistant professor of cardiology and preventive medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. "Widespread lockdowns during COVID-19 likely further impeded access to care and may have also increased behaviors known to raise risk of heart disease, including eating an unhealthy diet, not exercising and consuming more alcohol."