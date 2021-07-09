Your Smartwatch Says You’re in AFib. Now What?

Sept. 7, 2021 -- Susan Carney had just gotten herself a shiny red Apple Watch Series 6 for Christmas when she glanced down at its face and spotted an alarming warning: She had an “irregular heart rhythm suggestive of atrial fibrillation.” At first, she rolled her eyes.

"I said, 'Come on. It's just a watch,'" recalls Carney, 62, a medical technician at a hospital in South Hampton, NJ. She went to a doctor anyway, where a series of tests confirmed she was, indeed, experiencing AFib, a common but potentially deadly irregular heart rhythm that boosts risk of stroke fivefold.

Her doctor prescribed blood thinners immediately to cut the chance of stroke, urging her to steer clear of certain decongestants, which seemed to be kicking it off. Now, Carney is urging her friends to get a watch.

“It’s incredible that they can do this. I just wonder how long this was happening without me knowing,” she says.

Many women are finding their way to emergency rooms or cardiologist’s offices after smartwatches equipped with heart rhythm monitoring apps tip them off to a disorder many know little about. Many assumed that their fatigue, brain fog, and shortness of breath were just part of getting older. Others knew they had heart problems and, per the advice of their doctor, used their watch to keep a close eye on their pulse.

Some are young, healthy, and completely asymptomatic.

“I used to refer to atrial fibrillation as the most common heart problem that no one knows they have. But since these watches came out, awareness has exploded," says John Day, MD, a cardiac electrophysiologist, in Salt Lake City, and author of the new book The AFib Cure. "They’ve been an absolute game changer and they’ve saved a lot of lives."