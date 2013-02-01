There May Be a 'Best Bedtime' for Your Heart

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Is there an ideal time to go to bed every night if you want to dodge heart disease?

Apparently there is, claims a new study that found hitting the sack between 10 and 11 p.m. may be the ideal time to cut the risk for cardiovascular trouble.

The finding may be worth heeding, since the researchers also found that going to sleep before 10 p.m. or at midnight or later might raise the risk for heart disease by nearly 25%. The raised risk may be traced to the altering of the body's circadian rhythm — its internal clock, the study authors said.

"The circadian system controls daily behavioral and physiological rhythms. Disruption to the circadian rhythm has wide-ranging implications, resulting in poorer cognitive performance and increased risk for various physical and mental health conditions, including cardiovascular disorders," said lead researcher David Plans. He is a senior lecturer in organizational neuroscience at the University of Exeter, in England.