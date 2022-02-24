April 26, 2022 – Deaths from COVID-19 may have caught more attention lately, but heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.

More than 300,000 Americans will die this year of sudden cardiac arrest (also called sudden cardiac death, or SCD), when the heart abruptly stops working.

These events happen suddenly and often without warning, making them nearly impossible to predict. But that may be changing, thanks to 3D imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) technology under study at Johns Hopkins University.

There, researchers are working to create more accurate and personalized models of the heart – and not just any heart, your heart, if you have heart disease.

“Right now, a clinician can only say whether a patient is at risk or not at risk for sudden death,” says Dan Popescu, PhD, a Johns Hopkins research scientist and first author of a new study on AI’s ability to predict sudden cardiac arrest. “With this new technology, you can have much more nuanced predictions of probability of an event over time.”