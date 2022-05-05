May 5, 2022 – "Broken heart syndrome" may also happen after joyful life events, a new study suggests. Researchers are calling it "happy heart syndrome."

Broken heart syndrome, known officially as takotsubo syndrome, is a sudden form of heart failure. It's thought to be triggered by negative life events, such as experiencing fear, grief, or conflict.

New findings suggest that a small group of patients have takotsubo syndrome triggered by happy life events, report Thomas Stiermaier, MD, of the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein in Lübeck, Germany, and colleagues.

Notably, these patients were more often male. There was no difference in overall outcomes between people with happy heart and broken heart syndromes, the researchers found.

The results were published online May 4 in JACC: Heart Failure.

Previous reports have shown that takotsubo syndrome can be caused by negative emotional triggers, physical triggers such as heavy physical activity or medical procedures, a combination of emotional and physical triggers, or neither type of trigger, the authors say. Research shows physical triggers are most often linked to bad outcomes.