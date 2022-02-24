May 27, 2022 -- In a seemingly endless stream of tragic news out of Uvalde, TX, the husband of a slain teacher died Thursday just after returning home from her memorial.

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers gunned down, along with 19 students, at Robb Elementary School Tuesday. Family members said Thursday that her husband and high school sweetheart, Joe, died of a broken heart.

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Irma’s cousin, Debra Austin, wrote on a GoFundMe page, that as of late Friday afternoon had raised more than $2.29 million.

Though the exact cause of Joe Garcia’s death is unclear, death by broken heart isn’t some hyperbolic myth perpetuated by books and movies. Not only is it real, but doctors say it is on the rise.

Broken heart syndrome, known medically as takotsubo cardiomyopathy or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, can occur when someone has experienced extreme stress – including, but not limited to, the loss of someone near and dear.