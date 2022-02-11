Nov. 22, 2022 -- Being less stressed in general is linked to better heart health. Now, a large study shows that having a less stressful, happier marriage is associated with better recovery in people who have a heart attack at a relatively young age — less than 55.

Researchers found that those who had the most stressful marriages were more likely to have more frequent chest pain or be readmitted to hospital in the year following their heart attack.

People with a stressful marriage had a worse recovery after a heart attack compared to other heart attack survivors of the same age, sex, education, and income level, as well as employment and insurance status, their study found.

"I would tell young cardiac patients that stress in their marriage or partnered relationship may adversely affect their recovery after a heart attack," says Cenjing Zhu, a PhD candidate at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, CT. "Managing personal stress may be as important as managing other clinical risk factors" such as blood pressure, for example, "during the recovery process."