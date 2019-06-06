Heartburn Drugs Again Tied to Fatal Risks

THURSDAY, June 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- People who use common heartburn drugs for months to years may face heightened risks of dying from heart disease, kidney failure or stomach cancer, a new study suggests.

The study included more than 200,000 U.S. veterans. It's the latest to raise concerns over drugs called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). They include prescription and over-the-counter drugs like Prilosec (omeprazole), Prevacid (lansoprazole) and Nexium (esomeprazole). And they rank among the top-selling medications in the United States.

Research in recent years has linked prolonged PPI use to increased risks of various diseases and premature death.

These latest findings point to the specific causes of death tied to the drugs, said lead researcher Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly.

He stressed that the excess risks were relatively small. For example, over 10 years, 13% of PPI users died of a cardiovascular condition, including heart disease or stroke. That compared with just over 11% of people who used H2 blockers, another class of heartburn drug.

When the researchers weighed other factors -- such as patients' age and chronic health conditions -- PPI use was tied to a roughly 18% higher risk of cardiovascular death.

However, based on patients' medical records, many of those with PPI prescriptions had no documented need for one.

"That's unsettling," said Al-Aly, an assistant professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"It suggests a lot of people were using a PPI without actually needing one," he said. "They could be taking a risk without deriving any benefit."

But an expert not involved in the study said it's unclear whether PPIs, themselves, are responsible for the higher death rates.

Dr. Lawrence Kim is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association's governing board. He said the current study, like others before it, is "observational" -- that is, it used medical records to track patients' outcomes.

Those types of studies cannot prove cause and effect, Kim said. There may be other explanations for the higher risks seen among PPI users.

In 2017, Kim said, the gastroenterological association published a review of the research into the issue.