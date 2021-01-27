Heartburn Raises Odds for Esophageal, Larynx Cancers

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Feb. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with chronic heartburn may face increased risks of several rare types of cancer, a large U.S. government study shows.

Researchers found that among more than 490,000 Americans aged 50 and up, those with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) had about twice the risk of developing cancers of the esophagus or larynx (also known as the voice box).

GERD, or acid reflux, occurs when stomach acids chronically escape into the esophagus, which is the muscular tube connecting the throat and the stomach. The most common symptom is heartburn.

The condition is exceedingly common, affecting an estimated 20% of Americans, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

GERD has long been established as a risk factor for esophageal adenocarcinoma, which, in the United States, is the most common type of tumor arising in the esophagus.

The new study, published Feb. 22 in the journal Cancer, links GERD to a second type of esophageal cancer -- called squamous cell carcinoma -- as well as laryngeal cancer, which arises in the voice box.

Experts stressed that the absolute risk is low: The vast majority of people with GERD will never develop the cancers, all of which are fairly rare.

"Our findings should not alarm people diagnosed with GERD," said Christian Abnet, a researcher with the U.S. National Cancer Institute who led the study.

However, worldwide, squamous cell carcinoma is actually the much more common form of esophageal cancer, he noted, which is one reason why investigating any link to GERD is important.

Why would heartburn matter when it comes to cancer?

The esophagus is not used to the "caustic" substances dwelling in the stomach and small intestine, including acids and digestive enzymes, Abnet explained.

The longstanding theory around adenocarcinoma is that chronic exposure to those substances may damage the esophageal tissue in a way that occasionally leads to cancer.

In fact, the NIH says, about 10% to 15% of GERD patients have reflux severe enough to cause abnormalities in the esophageal lining, known as Barrett's esophagus. And of people with Barrett's, the risk of developing esophageal adenocarcinoma is about 0.5% per year.