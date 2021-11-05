Nov. 22, 2021 -- John Farrell has mixed feelings about Thanksgiving.

“It’s great because I love eating, but by 6, 7 o’clock, I’m thinking, ‘This is not good,’” says the project manager from Virginia Beach, VA. “I’m feeling bloated, it’s feeding into the reflux. I can feel the acid coming up my throat, that burning sensation. There’s a lot of regret about everything I did that day.”

For around 5 years, Farrell, 46, has had GERD, which stands for gastroesophageal reflux disease. With this digestive disorder, your lower esophageal sphincter (LES, a muscular valve between your esophagus and your stomach) doesn’t work properly. It lets food and stomach acids reflux -- flow back up -- into your esophagus, which can cause discomfort and a burning sensation.

Most of us have occasional periods of reflux and the heartburn that can result, but with GERD, it happens two or more times a week. Roughly 60 million Americans have heartburn at least once a month, and as many as 15 million experience it daily. If GERD goes untreated, it can cause much worse symptoms and even lead to esophageal cancer.