To tell or not to tell?

If you have hep C, that is the question. But the answer isn’t the same for everyone.

Paul Bolter, community outreach and education manager at the Greater New York Division of the American Liver Foundation, says a lot depends on the people and the setting.

“If you’re in a loving, committed relationship and know you will be supported, then we suggest you tell your partner because you’re going to need support,” he says.

But he adds that if you’re in an abusive relationship, don’t feel safe, or worry that other people might find out, telling might not be the right choice.

What’s more, even a loving partner may need some time to absorb the news.

Be patient and stay open to any questions your partner may have, advises Lynn Wang, MD, a gynecologist and sexuality counselor in Philadelphia.

For instance, they might want to know how you got hep C and whether they could have it, too.