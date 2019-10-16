Despite the CDC recommendation that every baby boomer be screened for hepatitis C, many aren't, according to a WebMD survey.

Almost half (268) of the baby boomers who responded to the survey said they hadn't been tested, and the majority (86%) said they didn't think they were at risk for the disease.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that can lead to serious liver damage if it's not treated.

About 78% of boomer respondents said they didn't get tested because their doctor hadn't brought it up. And 74% said they passed on testing because they didn't have symptoms. But the virus often doesn't cause noticeable signs until it's advanced.

The survey of 709 WebMD readers ages 18 and older highlighted current attitudes and misconceptions around hepatitis C.

An estimated 41,000 people are infected with hepatitis C each year, and 2.4 million Americans have it. About 75% of people who have the virus are part of the baby boom generation, born between 1945 and 1965.