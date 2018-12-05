Hep C Cases Cluster in States Hit Hard by Opioids

FRIDAY, Dec. 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of Americans with hepatitis C are living in just nine U.S. states -- five of those in a region hit hard by the opioid epidemic, a new study shows.

The findings offer the latest look at the fallout from the nation's opioid crisis: It's feeding new cases of hepatitis C -- a serious and potentially fatal liver infection.

Overall, "baby boomers" -- Americans born between 1945 and 1965 -- still account for most cases of chronic hepatitis C. But, researchers said, a generation of young Americans is also being put at risk because of opioid abuse.

"A lot of people think hepatitis C is 'over' in this country. But it's not over by a long shot," said Dr. Douglas Dieterich, director of the Institute for Liver Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, in New York City.

Dieterich, who was not involved in the study, said the findings are no surprise. Hepatitis C is a blood-borne infection, and most transmissions occur through injecting drugs like heroin, when people share contaminated equipment.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes inflammation in the liver; in most cases, it becomes chronic. Without treatment, about 15 percent to 30 percent of people with chronic hepatitis C will develop cirrhosis (scarring) of the liver, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Smaller numbers develop liver cancer.

The new study is an extension of a CDC report published last month, estimating that over 2 million Americans were living with hepatitis C between 2013 and 2016.

These latest figures show that about 52 percent of those people were living in nine states: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Five of those states are in the Appalachia region of the country that has a high rate of opioid abuse, the researchers said.

A similar pattern showed up when they looked at the number of hepatitis C cases relative to a state's population. Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia were in the top 10 for those rates, and they are three of the states hardest-hit by the opioid epidemic.