April 21, 2022

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory urging state and local authorities to watch for cases of hepatitis in children with adenovirus infection.

Nine hepatitis cases in which children tested positive for adenovirus have occurred in Alabama since October 2021 among children aged 1-6, with two children needing liver transplants, the CDC said in the advisory issued Thursday.

No deaths have been reported. None of the children had COVID or were in poor health, the CDC said.

The CDC isn’t saying what caused the hepatitis cases but that “a possible association between pediatric hepatitis and adenovirus infection is currently under investigation.”

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. Adenoviruses are DNA viruses that commonly infect the respiratory system.

Doctors who encounter pediatric hepatitis patients should consider adenovirus testing and alert local and state health officials, the CDC said in the advisory.

Two cases have been detected in North Carolina, NBC news reported. A health official said the children had recovered and no cause had been determined, NBC News said.