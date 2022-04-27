April 27, 2022

A growing number of severe child hepatitis cases have been detected in the United States and around the world. The cause of the cases is still uncertain.

At least three cases were found in Illinois, making it the third state to report such cases.

Two cases were reported in suburban Chicago and one in western Illinois, with all the children being under age 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release. One child needed a liver transplant.

While no cause has been given, all the cases have been potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus _ a common cold virus _ the news release said.

Previously, nine cases were found in Alabama and two in North Carolina. Last week, the CDC issued a nationwide alert, encouraging doctors to look for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis that could be linked to the cold virus. The CDC recommended that doctors consider adenovirus testing in children with hepatitis when the cause is unknown.