May 3, 2022 -- The worldwide outbreak of acute hepatitis in children totals nearly 200 cases in 16 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified more than 20 severe cases in the United States, specifically in Alabama, Delaware, Illinois, New York, and North Carolina. In Wisconsin, one infant died of the disease. Of the worldwide cases, 17 have required a liver transplant.

While severe hepatitis with acute liver failure is rare in healthy children and the odds are greatly in your child’s favor should they get hepatitis, your best defense right now against the current, rare cases is information.

Understanding Hepatitis

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver and can be caused by infection, autoimmune disorders, or medication.

“The condition that comes to mind for most people is hepatitis A, B, or C,” says Michael Klatte, MD, chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at Dayton Children’s Hospital in Ohio. “Those are specific viral infections that can cause hepatitis.”

Cases of hepatitis can have a variety of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, belly pain, dark urine, yellow discoloration of the skin and/or eyes (jaundice), fever, and fatigue.