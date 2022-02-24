June 16, 2022 – There may be a link between the recent unexplained cases of hepatitis in children and prior coronavirus infections, according to new research from Israel.

A new study details five children in Israel who had mild cases of COVID-19 who went on to develop hepatitis; two of these children required liver transplants. But clinicians are cautious about drawing conclusions from such a small study.

“All you can say is that these five cases seem to have proximity to COVID-19, and COVID-19 may be able to cause pediatric liver complications,” says Nancy Reau, MD, the section chief of hepatology at Rush University in Chicago, who was not involved with the study.

While COVID-19 could be one explanation for these hepatitis cases, it is also possible that the two are unrelated, says William Balistreri, MD, director emeritus of the Pediatric Liver Care Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He also is unaffiliated with the study.

Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver and is commonly a response to viral infection from the main hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis is rare in children, and between 30% to 50% of these pediatric cases have no known cause, according to the CDC.