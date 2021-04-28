HIV and Fitness

“Start with 1 to 2 days a week, 20 to 30 minutes at the beginning, then gradually up it to 3 to 4 days a week,” Cannon suggests. “This will minimize the pain you feel after exercise or activity you’re not used to.”

But fitness doesn’t have to cost anything. And it doesn’t require a gym.

Money is often another concern. "Thirty to 35% of people with HIV live at or just above the federal poverty line," Hardy says.

If you don’t feel comfortable in public facilities, ask a friend or family member to work out with you. This provides support and makes you accountable to someone else for getting fit.

Before effective HIV therapy, wasting syndrome was a challenge. The disease uses your muscle tissue as a source of energy.

Continued

“Untreated HIV infection is a very active and calorie-burning process,” Hardy says. “The body would burn muscle tissue, and people wasted and looked very ill.” Today, HIV medications keep that from happening.

Still, muscle loss and building muscle may be bigger challenges for people with HIV than for others. One small study showed that older adults with HIV lose muscle at the same rate as anyone else their age. But, when they tried to build muscle through an exercise program, they didn’t build as much as people who are HIV-negative.

But don’t be discouraged. The benefits of exercise go beyond what you can see.

“Muscle mass and strength aren’t the same thing,” Cannon says. “We put a lot of emphasis on what we can see in the mirror, but on the cellular level, a lot of things are happening.”

If you’re just starting out, Cannon suggests one set of strength training exercises.

“For muscle to grow, you have to put it under some sort of stress or resistance,” he says. “One set of strength training exercises, like machines, free weights, resistance bands, or body weight exercises, will build strength. It’s going to take 8 to 12 weeks for your body to adapt. Don’t be in a hurry to progress to three sets. One set will build strength and endurance. You can get stronger but not look like a bodybuilder.”