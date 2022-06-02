Baby formula is recommended for moms living with HIV in the U.S. because of a slim chance that babies may contract HIV through breast milk.

Women living with HIV who take antiretroviral therapy and have undetectable viral loads may give birth to HIV-free babies. They may see “breast is best” posters in their doctors’ offices and wish to breastfeed their babies. But they may not think that it’s an option for them.

“Everyone knows there are numerous health benefits from breastfeeding, even compared to formula feeding,” says Patrick Jean-Philippe, MD. He’s the chief of the maternal, adolescent and pediatric research branch in the AIDS division of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

But for women living with HIV, Jean-Philippe says, ”this is where the benefits of breastfeeding versus the risk of transmission may become a little bit in the gray zone.”