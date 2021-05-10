HIV: Managing Setbacks

If you have HIV, it can be tough to figure out how to navigate through a period of time when setbacks make your condition harder to deal with. Sticking with your treatment, navigating relationships, and maintaining your overall health during those periods can be overwhelming. But there are ways you can get through those challenging times.

Stay in Touch With Your Doctor One of the largest parts of effective HIV treatment is sticking to your medication regimen. If you take your medicine every day and follow your doctor’s instructions, you’ll help your immune system stay strong so that it's better equipped to fight infection. If you're having trouble starting or sticking with a medication, it’s important to talk to your doctor about it. “Establish a relationship with a medical provider if you haven't established one already. That's ultimately going to control what your treatment looks like,” says Brandon Kennedy, a certified mental health therapist. Kennedy became interested in volunteering with local HIV/AIDS organizations in March 2010. In June of that year, he found out that he was HIV-positive. By the beginning of 2011, he was already doing advocacy work.