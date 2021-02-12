Beating HIV Stigma: Undetectable Equals Untransmittable

Commentary

By Karl Schmid

Earlier this year, GLAAD—in partnership with the Gilead COMPASS Initiative—conducted a survey titled, “The 2021 State of HIV Stigma Study.” Its task was to measure American attitudes towards HIV and people like myself living with HIV. The results of the study were disheartening, to say the very least: Americans, after 40 years, still seem to know very little about the human immunodeficiency virus.

Why is that?

Is it because the majority – 51%, according to this study – just don’t think that HIV affects them? Or is it because most of the people surveyed believe that HIV is treatable now? Perhaps it’s because, among those questioned, they assumed that HIV is only for promiscuous gay white men and IV drug users?

Whatever the reasons, HIV continues to spread—and with it, the myths and misconceptions that were born out of fear and lack of understanding 40 years ago. Four decades have passed, and yet most people in the United States would feel discomfort interacting with a medical professional who has HIV.