HIV Diagnoses Occurring More Quickly, CDC Says

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health care providers are getting better at detecting new cases of HIV infection, although it still can take years for people to know they've acquired the dreaded virus, federal officials reported Tuesday.

The average time between HIV infection and diagnosis was three years in 2015, seven months earlier than it had been in 2011, according to researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A seven-month improvement in four years is a considerable decrease and shows that the United States is on the right track, the CDC said.

"Overall, it reveals that we as a nation are making great progress in HIV prevention," Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, the CDC director, said during a news briefing on the newly released data.

"These findings are more encouraging signs that the tide continues to turn on our nation's HIV epidemic," she said earlier in a prepared statement. "HIV is being diagnosed more quickly, the number of people who have the virus under control is up and annual infections are down. So while we celebrate our progress, we pledge to work together to end this epidemic forever."

The CDC report was based on HIV surveillance data from all 50 states and more than 20 large cities.

Overall, 85 percent of the estimated 1.1 million people living with HIV in the United States in 2014 knew they were infected. The CDC estimates that people unaware of their HIV status are responsible for about 40 percent of new infections.

In particular, it appears that efforts to get high-risk people tested for HIV are paying off. Groups that more frequently reported getting a recent HIV test included:

Gay men (from 63 percent tested in 2008 to 71 percent in 2014).

People who inject drugs (from 50 percent in 2009 to 58 percent in 2015).

Heterosexuals at increased risk for infection (from 34 percent in 2010 to 41 percent in 2016).

However, that still leaves large numbers of at-risk people who are not getting tested, CDC officials noted.