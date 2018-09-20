New Therapy May Control HIV Without Daily Pills

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A combination of two HIV-fighting antibodies can suppress the virus in some patients, even after they stop standard drugs, a preliminary trial has shown.

Researchers found that among 11 HIV patients given the antibody combo, nine maintained complete suppression of the virus after going off their medication regimen. The benefit typically lasted about five months.

The hope, experts said, is that the therapy -- or others like it -- could one day free some patients from taking daily pills to control the AIDS-causing virus.

The drug "cocktails" used to treat HIV -- what doctors call antiretroviral therapy (ART) -- have changed the face of the epidemic in countries where they are widely available.

The drugs can drive HIV down to undetectable levels in the blood, making the disease a manageable chronic condition.

"The current medications are very effective," said Dr. Marina Caskey, one of the researchers on the new work. "They allow people to have long and healthy lives for the most part."

However, she added, treatment is daily and lifelong. The drugs do not banish HIV, and if a patient stops taking them, the virus comes roaring back.

Plus, Caskey noted, the medications carry side effects. Over the long haul, that includes increased risks of heart, kidney and liver disease, diabetes and bone density loss.

So researchers are trying to develop therapies that can send HIV into remission for prolonged periods. With antibody therapy, the vision is to give patients an infusion every three to six months, explained Caskey, an associate professor at Rockefeller University in New York City.

Specifically, research is focusing on "broadly neutralizing antibodies," or bNAbs. That means they neutralize multiple strains of HIV.

Past studies have tested single bNAbs and found the tactic doesn't work for long.

"When you give one, the virus can escape and modify itself to become resistant [to the antibody]," Caskey explained.

She and her colleagues reasoned that a two-pronged antibody attack would be more effective -- much like drug combinations work against the virus.