WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced his administration's plan to rid the United States of new transmissions of HIV by 2030.

"Together, we will defeat AIDS in America and beyond," the president told the nation.

At a follow-up media briefing Wednesday morning, leading federal health officials outlined just how that mission might be accomplished.

"We're going to diagnose all people as early as possible, we're going to treat the infection rapidly and effectively, we're going to protect those at highest risk, we're going to respond to any outbreaks with overwhelming force, and we're going to create a public health work force throughout this country with the specific goal of reducing new diagnoses by 75 percent within five years and by 90 percent within 10 years," said Admiral Brett Giroir.

He's assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Over 1 million Americans are currently living with HIV.

Federal government scientists have been coordinating for months on the new plan, which combines broader efforts to stem transmission of HIV with better treatment for people who are already infected.

Getting more people tested for the virus is vital, Giroir told reporters Wednesday.

"We have tremendous strategies of how we can detect and bring people into treatment early," he said, "and we know 90 percent of new infections are transmitted by people who are undiagnosed and not in effective care."

But new infections often cluster in certain "high-risk" communities, added Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2018, "there were a little over 38,500 new infections in the United States," he said. To help pinpoint where the need for testing and treatment was greatest, "we actually lifted the number of infections in each county, and that allowed us to sort of rank the counties in terms of how they were contributing to the annual infections in America."

Redfield said he was "shocked" to see that just 48 out of 3,000 counties in the United States accounted for half of all new HIV infections.