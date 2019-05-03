Second Man Is HIV-Free After Stem Cell Transplant

TUESDAY, March 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors say they have sent a second HIV patient into what might be permanent remission using a stem cell transplant.

The news comes a decade after the first case of a cure was reported.

Back in 2009, doctors published a report in the New England Journal of Medicine detailing the case of the "Berlin patient" -- an HIV-positive man who'd received a stem cell transplant to treat his leukemia.

Stem cell transplants are an established treatment for the cancer. In this case, however, there was a second goal: to cure the patient's HIV. The stem cells came from a donor who carried a rare gene mutation that confers resistance to HIV -- and doctors were banking on that benefit being transferred to their patient.

It worked. The Berlin patient, later identified as an American, Timothy Ray Brown, is the first and only person to be "cured" of HIV.

Now, doctors in Europe are reporting a second case of HIV remission after a similar stem cell transplant. They caution, however, that it's too soon to declare the patient cured.

The patient -- a British man who prefers to remain anonymous -- was first diagnosed with HIV in 2003. At this point, he has been off of his HIV medication and still in remission for 18 months, according to his doctors, led by Dr. Ravindra Gupta of University College London, in England.

And the remission was achieved with a less toxic regimen than Brown, the Berlin patient, received, the researchers said.

Brown told the Associated Press on Monday that he would encourage the London patient to go public because "it's been very useful for science and for giving hope to HIV-positive people, to people living with HIV."

HIV experts said the importance of a second "cure" can't be underestimated.

"It's very important that the [Berlin case] can be replicated," said Dr. Hans-Peter Kiem, co-director of the defeatHIV research group at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, in Seattle.

"It's not a cure yet, but 18 months is a fairly long time without a rebound," Kiem said. "It's very encouraging."