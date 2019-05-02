Drug Regimen Halts HIV Even Without Condoms

THURSDAY, May 2, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Even if they never use a condom during sex, gay men whose HIV is undetectable due to ongoing antiretroviral treatment cannot infect their male partner, new research reveals.

"Whether men who are in monogamous relationships in these circumstances chose to use or not to use condoms is up to them, but there is no need to do so to prevent HIV transmission to the negative partner," said the new study's lead author, Dr. Alison Rodger. She's a professor of infectious diseases with the Institute for Global Health at University College London in England.

Rodger said the study provides "conclusive evidence" that the risk of transmission through sex is zero when virus levels are fully suppressed by antiretroviral therapy (ART). An earlier phase of the study proved the same was true for heterosexual couples.

The finding -- from the largest investigation of its kind -- lends support to a public health campaign launched in 2016 by more than 850 HIV organizations in 96 countries. Known as the "U=U Campaign," it stands for "undetectable equals untransmittable."

The new study, published May 2 in the online edition of The Lancet, spanned 14 countries and eight years. It included nearly 1,000 gay couples, each with one HIV-positive man and one without the virus.

On average, HIV-positive partners said they had been on ART for four years prior to the study and had been having sex without condoms for about a year. HIV screenings and behavior surveys were conducted throughout the study, along with genetic testing to definitively link any newly identified HIV infection to its source.

And there were indeed new infections. Over the eight years, 15 men who were initially HIV-negative were infected with the virus.

But viral analyses showed that all of those new infections were transmitted by a third individual. More than a third of participants reported having unprotected sex outside their relationship during the study.

Among the participating couples, antiviral therapy was found to be so protective that it was estimated to have prevented about 470 HIV infections, even though condoms were never used.