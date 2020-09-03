Pricey New HIV PrEP Drug No Better Than Generics

MONDAY, March 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The advent of HIV-suppressing drugs has ushered in a new era of "pre-exposure prophylaxis" (PrEP) that drastically cuts a sexually active person's odds of contracting the virus.

But wider access to PrEP is being threatened by pharmaceutical company efforts to curb the use of cheap, new generic forms of these medicines, researchers argue in a new study.

The study authors said that their analysis found that an expensive new branded formulation of PrEP -- touted as being safer by the company that makes it -- would in reality be no better than cheaper generics.

Also, any push to use brand-name PrEP could slow efforts to end the HIV epidemic, the researchers contend.

If the new branded drug "succeeds in driving out its generic competitor, PrEP expansion in the U.S. could grind to a halt and the new drug could end up causing more avoidable HIV transmissions than it prevents," said study senior author A. David Paltiel. He's professor of public health at the Yale School of Public Health, in New Haven, Conn.

HIV PrEP is a pill taken once a day that reduces the risk of HIV infection through sex or injection drug use by up to 99%.

However, since 2012, there has only been one U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved PrEP. It's a combination of tenofovir/emtricitabine (F/TDF) that's been marketed by Gilead Sciences and sold under the brand name Truvada.

Patent protection for Truvada is due to expire and the first generic version is expected in September 2020, Paltiel's team said.

Is newer drug safer?

Truvada does have "a strong record of safety and efficacy," said study co-author Tim Horn, in a Yale news release. He directs medication access and pricing for the National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors.

But brand-name drugs are typically much more expensive than generics. So, "the imminent arrival of a far cheaper, equally safe and effective, generic alternative is a golden opportunity to expand access to PrEP in some of the most difficult-to-reach segments of the at-risk population," Horn believes.