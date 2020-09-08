Cost Puts HIV-Preventing PrEP Out of Reach for Many

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The daily drug regimen known as PrEP is a nearly foolproof way to prevent HIV infection. But a new study suggests that many high-risk Americans may be giving the medication a pass because of cost.

The warning stems from a pricing analysis that tracked about 2.6 million PrEP prescriptions filled between 2014 and 2018.

The researchers found that during that time frame, PrEP prices -- which were already high -- shot up an average of 5% per year.

"Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is when people at risk for HIV take a medication to prevent HIV," explained study author Dr. Nathan Furukawa. He is a medical officer in the division of HIV/AIDS prevention at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First introduced back in 2012, the regimen entails taking a single pill once a day (brand name Truvada), though the pill actually combines two antiretroviral drugs. According to the CDC, a second option -- Descovy -- is also approved for PrEP, though it is not yet clear whether it specifically protects women during vaginal intercourse.

But the bottom line is that "PrEP is highly effective at preventing HIV from sex or injection drug use when taken consistently," stressed Furukawa. "If enough people at risk of HIV take PrEP, we can stop new HIV infections and end the HIV epidemic."

Furukawa and his colleagues describe the widespread adoption of PrEP as "a foundational pillar" of the effort to rein in HIV among those most vulnerable, including gay and bisexual men, and drug users.

But only about 18% of Americans deemed at high-risk for HIV had embraced PrEP as of 2018. And the latest findings, said Furukawa, suggest that its prohibitive cost may be to blame.

The conclusion follows an examination of PrEP orders and prices compiled by the IQVIA prescription database. The database tracks more than nine in 10 medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States, and between 60% and 86% of medications obtained online.

The investigators found that between 2014 and 2018, the number of Americans who began taking PrEP increased significantly, rising from about 20,000 to nearly 205,000.